BIDEN: No, I’m not comfortable with Goofy Uncle Joe. But one of the things that’s important to know—and one of the reasons why, when I first got asked about this job I said no—is there is no inherent power in being vice president.



And so when the president asked me to consider this again—and I said yes—he said, “What do you want?” I said, “I want to be the last guy in the room.” Every assignment he’s given me, I’ve not had to check back. I ran the Recovery Act—beginning, middle and end. I did the Iraq thing.

And by the way, the so-called Goofy Uncle Joe if you notice, I beat every Republican in every poll when they thought I was running. You notice that my favorability was higher than anybody that’s running for office in either party.