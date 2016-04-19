Bedtime Stories About Jail

What can children’s books tell us about America’s prisons? Karen Rivers’s new book, The Girl in the Well Is Me, offers one set of answers. The book is recommended for readers in grades five to eight—in other words, the period when a child is reaching the cusp of young adulthood. To say that adulthood contains any more trauma or heartbreak or violence than childhood would be indulging in a simplistic view of childhood itself. But what adulthood and its literature does allow for is a more nuanced understanding of these subjects: how those we love can be the same people who hurt us, how guilt can consume us when we have done nothing wrong, and how our lives are often shaped by events far beyond our control. The Girl in the Well Is Me explores all these topics, and does so through a subject that children desperately need their authors to take on: what it is like to be the child of an incarcerated parent.

The Girl in the Well Is Me explores a subject children desperately need authors to take on: what it is like to be the child of an incarcerated parent.

The Girl in the Well Is Me opens with its eleven-year-old heroine, Kammie, falling into a well—the result of an initiation held by her new school’s resident mean girls. Kammie has just moved to a grim crossroads she calls Nowheresville, Texas, after her family suddenly left their home in New Jersey. It will be a long time before she tells the reader exactly why. All we know, at the beginning, is that Kammie has gone from a cossetted middle-class life of concerts, skating lessons, and trips to Disney Land, to one in which her mother works two back-breaking jobs and spends all her time either asleep or in tears. Kammie is desperate to start over in a new school where no one knows who she is or how she ended up in Nowheresville, and sees a friendship with the popular girls as her big chance. It’s no surprise that they aren’t much help to her when she falls into a well, and finds herself trapped. “Kandy Proctor is not the kind of girl who falls into wells,” Kammie notes grimly, as one of the popular girls peers down at her.