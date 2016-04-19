While Clinton is often depicted as the candidate of big money, Sanders is no slouch when it comes to fundraising and he has been pouring millions of dollars into ad buys on New York’s expensive airwaves to try and close a wide margin in the polls.

Clinton’s campaign has also invested heavily, but as NBC’s Mark Murray points out, it’s not close.

Sanders outspent Clinton over airwaves in NY by a 2-1 margin, per our data. Little spending on GOP side pic.twitter.com/8IVjhc2kOT — Mark Murray (@mmurraypolitics) April 19, 2016

Sanders’s campaign has out-raised Clinton’s every month so far this year, and is outspending every other campaign, regardless of party. In the latest polling average from RealClearPolitics, Sanders still trails Clinton by double-digits.