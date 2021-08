But it is the mayor of New York City’s job to get people excited about voting, so perhaps we can cut Bill de Blasio some slack?

There's nothing more punk rock than voting. #GetOutAndVote https://t.co/4LIpOoc5J5 — Bill de Blasio (@BilldeBlasio) April 19, 2016

Actually, no, because what he’s referring to is his attempt to chest bump a camera after voting. The chest bump is from sports, which isn’t very punk rock either. Also, de Blasio voted for Clinton, which is like the antithesis of punk rock. In fact, none of this is like punk rock, not even one thing.