What Sanders supporters accidentally reveal in their crusade against closed primaries.

Some unknown, but excessive number of non-Democratic New York voters have discovered they won’t be able to vote for Bernie Sanders in today’s primary, because a) it’s a “closed” primary, meaning you must be a registered Democrat to vote for a Democratic candidate, and b) New York state set an absurdly early October deadline for party switchers to switch parties.

It’s important to distinguish between these factors, because though the interplay between them has locked out a bunch of Sanders supporters, they’re different rules that serve different purposes, and many Sanders supporters are, tellingly, crusading against the wrong one.

Precious few process arguments get deployed consistently in politics. Bad fixed rules and norms morph into virtuous ones when they become useful, and vice versa when they become inconvenient. But a handful of procedural preferences contain an internal democratic logic, and consistent liberals support them whether or not they confer other strategic advantages. The filibuster is bad, disenfranchisement is bad, the Senate itself is bad, etc, because they are inherently antidemocratic, and majoritarian principle trumps the substantive stakes.