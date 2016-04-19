Where does the Democratic Primary go from here?

From the perspective of delegate math, there’s an argument to be made that the results of the New York Democratic primary will not significantly change the character of the race.

If Sanders miraculously wins, New York awards its delegates proportionally, which means that he’d still have to win the remaining states by substantial margins and convince the superdelegates, a base of Clinton support, to switch sides. That said, if Sanders does win, he can continue to make the argument that he has a viable shot at winning the Democratic nomination, that he has momentum on his side, and that he, not Clinton, has the best shot of defeating Trump.