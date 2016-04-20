New York City’s primary was a mess.

Since polls opened early this morning, New York City’s primary has been overrun with complaints about irregularities. Most notably, 126,000 people were missing from voter rolls—purged since the fall—including over 60,000 Democratic voters in Brooklyn. The New York Daily News also reports instances of broken voting machines and polling places that hadn’t opened hours after the election had supposedly begun.

In response, NYC Comptroller Scott Stringer has ordered an audit of the city’s elections, saying:

