Ted Cruz’s campaign strategy, in one creepy women’s boxing metaphor.

Cruz should probably avoid comparing America to a supine, unconscious woman:

Ted Cruz: “America has always been at her best when she’s lying down with her back on the mat." — Blake Hounshell (@blakehounshell) April 20, 2016

Even in full context, though, the analogy Cruz made in his preemptive concession speech Tuesday night has some revealing problems:



“You may have been knocked down, but America has always been best when she is lying down with her back on the mat, and the crowd has given the final count ... It is time as us for a nation to shake it off and be who we were destined to be.”

Cruz clearly isn’t talking about America here—he’s talking about himself.