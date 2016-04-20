Ted Cruz’s campaign strategy, in one creepy women’s boxing metaphor.

“You may have been knocked down, but America has always been best when she is lying down with her back on the mat, and the crowd has given the final count ... It is time as us for a nation to shake it off and be who we were destined to be.”

Cruz clearly isn’t talking about America here—he’s talking about himself.

He got his bell rung by Donald Trump in New York—as of this writing, he’s trailing John Kasich, and will be lucky to score a single delegate. Technically, no one has thrown in the towel on his chances, mostly because there’s still a distinct possibility that the ref—aka, the GOP—is in the bag. The real question for Cruz, at this point, is whether he thinks he can pull this off, in full sight of everyone, without the crowd storming the ring.

