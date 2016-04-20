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Alex Shephard/

All hail John Kasich, the new (Republican) king of Manhattan.

Justin Sullivan/Getty

In his victory speech last night, Donald Trump thanked “the people who know him best,” presumably the people of Manhattan, where Trump has spent most of the last four decades of his life. But the Republicans of Manhattan did not vote for Trump, whereas they came out for him in droves in other parts of state. Voters in Manhattan went for a different candidate: John Kasich, who is from Ohio. Manhattan, also known as New York County, helped Kasich win three delegates, preventing a Trump sweep of the state. It seems the people who know Trump best might know something the rest of New York does not.

Alex Shephard

Alex Shephard is senior editor of The New Republic, where he has covered politics and culture since 2015. His work has also appeared in New York, GQ, The Atlantic, The Nation, and other publications.  

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Politics, Republican Primary 2016, John Kasich, Donald Trump