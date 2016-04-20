Counting this season, which begins on Sunday and will run ten episodes, there are three seasons of Game of Thrones left, which means that there will be between 23 and 30 more episodes of the show. But that doesn’t mean that HBO will be done with Westeros (and Essos).



HBO’s programming president Michael Lombardo told Entertainment Weekly that there are no spin-offs planned, for now. Asked about the network’s plans, Lombardo said, “If [a spinoff] were to happen it would have to come from [showrunners Benioff and Weiss] really feeling something, or [George R.R. Martin] really feeling that it was the right thing to do. ... We’re always going to be drawn to a strong creative vision. But we are not going to do that unless we feel their passion.”