The New York primaries on Tuesday providing a clarifying moment for both parties’ leading candidates. On the Republican side, Donald Trump left his two remaining opponents in the dust, and the Washington establishment wondering what, exactly, they should do next. Molly Ball, political staff writer at the Atlantic, joins the show to help us sift through the questions Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, House Speaker Paul Ryan, and other members of the GOP establishment are facing in the lead-up to this summer’s RNC convention in Cleveland.

The Democrats, on the other hand, had a night of closure—at least mathematically. Hillary Clinton won the New York primary handily, while the increasingly bellicose Bernie Sanders forwent a concession speech. Delegate-wise, the Democratic primary is over. But does Sanders know it? Do his supporters? New Republic senior editor Jeet Heer shares his thoughts.

