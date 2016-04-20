The Least British Shakespeare

Dickson arrives at a Shakespeare as smoothly global, as complacently universal, as an airport bar.

At some point I began to wonder how Shakespeare fits into all this, except as a kind of ghost on the periphery. The most affecting parts of the book certainly have little to do with him. There’s a very moving and informative account of the life of Solomon Plaatje, the South African linguist and civil rights activist, who undertook to translate The Comedy of Errors and Julius Caesar into Tswana, and who quotes (once) from King Lear in his book Native Life in South Africa (1916). Eventually even Dickson concedes that Shakespeare is, at best, only marginally relevant to Plaatje’s story: “Plaatje’s Shakespeare translations weren’t really about Shakespeare at all. Shakespeare was being hitched to a much braver ideal: saving an entire culture.”

Shakespeare’s influence becomes more and more intangible as the book goes on, leading Dickson to extend, or modify, the notion of Shakespeare’s “benign universality”—his appeal to our “common humanity”—that he began with. It might be more accurate, he decides, to “describe him as a Rorschach blot that never looked the same twice,” or possibly even as a “multinational brand, a free-floating symbol that transcended national borders and could attach itself to many different kinds of cultural artifacts.” A little while later, sitting at a French wine bar in Hong Kong, he muses on themes of travel and migration—applauding Shakespeare for his receptiveness and curiosity, his flexibility and porousness. Then, exhausted, he flicks “a wad of Hong Kong dollars on to the counter and slid, somewhat unsteadily, off my stool. Time to think about going home.” The gesture is woefully blasé. And yet it seems appropriate to the spirit of Worlds Elsewhere that Dickson, by way of the Third Reich, Mao’s Cultural Revolution, and Apartheid South Africa, should finally arrive at a Shakespeare as smoothly global, as complacently universal, as an airport bar. Benign universality indeed.

Dickson’s Shakespeare is indeed a writer of benign universality, but only if by universality you mean appeal. Dickson imagines he can explain Shakespeare by identifying this appeal, the infinite mutations and interpretations. In order to avoid conflating this with greatness (because greatness implies a value judgment) Shakespeare is praised for his mutability, the ease with which he can be reconfigured to accommodate the needs of different countries, languages, and historical circumstances. Additionally, it absolves Shakespeare from being “a reliable piece of colonial equipment.”

Worlds Elsewhere ends up inadvertently legitimizing the imperialist Shakespeare it set out to dissolve.

Such an argument, if you can call it that, has the luxury of being untethered to the knotty intricacies of text. Dickson, as he jets around the world, never pauses to do any close reading—Shakespeare’s texts, in Worlds Elsewhere, are not really important at all. Thus Hamlet “works equally well” as “a Goethean Bildungsroman, as a Parsi-influenced Hindi movie, a Wild West swashbuckler as well as a deconstructed piece of Regietheater.” But surely it is possible to guard oneself against the notion of an “essential” Shakespeare, rigid with interpretational fixity, without thereby accepting the idea that the value of Shakespeare’s plays are merely the sum of their various interpretations, transformations, and performances. If they can mean everything they mean nothing.

There is an irony here: Worlds Elsewhere ends up inadvertently legitimizing the imperialist Shakespeare it set out to dissolve. For if Shakespeare is both anti-apartheid activist and American pioneer, then why not also the bard of British colonialism?—or, for that matter, a Nazi eugenicist? And if all these interpretations are representative of Shakespeare’s global appeal—if he is merely an instrument we use to create cultural meaning, as the literary theorist Terence Hawkes argued—then why do we keep returning to him and not, say, Dante or Cervantes or Scheherazade?

Answering these questions would mean treating Shakespeare as a writer, and not merely a global brand. It would mean identifying literary qualities, not just cultural mileage. It would mean accepting that although Shakespeare is “one storyteller among many,” his popularity and appeal cannot be explained by culture, politics, or geography alone.