The Least British Shakespeare

Russian actors Nikolay Lazarev and Andrey Danilyuk perform Hamlet in the Theatre of Russian Army in Moscow. Denis Sinyakov / Getty Images

But, for all the wealth of historical anecdote it gathers, Worlds Elsewhere is an unwieldy, infuriating thing. With a look, perhaps, to Geoff Dyer’s Out of Sheer Rage, Dickson figures too fully in his own narrative, and wants to discharge his discoveries on a jet stream of rambling, discursive comedy. Dickson reveals a disconcerting appetite for hyperbole and Martin Amisisms. The Washington Monument is “cool white against a bouillabaisse-coloured sky”; San Francisco is “pimpled with theatres,” while the Library of Congress is “crowned with a squat pimple of a dome.” When he isn’t straining for high literary effect (his prose bristles with a thousand unnecessary adjectives), Dickson unleashes a heap of noir-like clichés: “Before I lit out for the Nevada foothills in pursuit of the actors, I had a date”; “It wasn’t until I stumbled across a slim pamphlet that the pieces began to slot into place”; “Something told me he would make it to the White House.” Is Philip Marlowe doing the audiobook?

Dickson arrives at a Shakespeare as smoothly global, as complacently universal, as an airport bar.

At some point I began to wonder how Shakespeare fits into all this, except as a kind of ghost on the periphery. The most affecting parts of the book certainly have little to do with him. There’s a very moving and informative account of the life of Solomon Plaatje, the South African linguist and civil rights activist, who undertook to translate The Comedy of Errors and Julius Caesar into Tswana, and who quotes (once) from King Lear in his book Native Life in South Africa (1916). Eventually even Dickson concedes that Shakespeare is, at best, only marginally relevant to Plaatje’s story: “Plaatje’s Shakespeare translations weren’t really about Shakespeare at all. Shakespeare was being hitched to a much braver ideal: saving an entire culture.”

Shakespeare’s influence becomes more and more intangible as the book goes on, leading Dickson to extend, or modify, the notion of Shakespeare’s “benign universality”—his appeal to our “common humanity”—that he began with. It might be more accurate, he decides, to “describe him as a Rorschach blot that never looked the same twice,” or possibly even as a “multinational brand, a free-floating symbol that transcended national borders and could attach itself to many different kinds of cultural artifacts.” A little while later, sitting at a French wine bar in Hong Kong, he muses on themes of travel and migration—applauding Shakespeare for his receptiveness and curiosity, his flexibility and porousness. Then, exhausted, he flicks “a wad of Hong Kong dollars on to the counter and slid, somewhat unsteadily, off my stool. Time to think about going home.” The gesture is woefully blasé. And yet it seems appropriate to the spirit of Worlds Elsewhere that Dickson, by way of the Third Reich, Mao’s Cultural Revolution, and Apartheid South Africa, should finally arrive at a Shakespeare as smoothly global, as complacently universal, as an airport bar. Benign universality indeed.