The Making of a Hollywood Princess

Many tourists had lost their taste for the very sort of European elitism that Monaco’s boosters had been trading on since Monte Carlo’s founding as the world’s first modern casino-resort, roughly a century earlier. Tom Wolfe, in a 1965 essay about the postwar rise of Las Vegas, suggested that the original had lost ground to its American imitator because it still carried too much “upper-class baggage.” As the novelist David Dodge put it, postwar Monaco “had lost its chic. Glamourville was strictly for squares.” Its legacy was now a liability. In 1952, Dodge had written a thriller based in the French Riviera, To Catch a Thief. Little then did he know that the star of its eventual film adaptation, Grace Kelly, would soon provide the key to revitalizing Glamourville.

Prince Rainier ascended to Monaco’s throne in 1949 just shy of his twenty-sixth birthday. Soon after taking control he’d tried unsuccessfully to convince American hoteliers to build in the principality. Rainier also failed in an attempt to arrange for two American investors to buy a majority share in the casino; the scheme was quashed by admonishing words from French officials, worried about Americans wielding too strong a financial influence in the principality.

Rainier was meanwhile engaged in a power struggle with the Greek shipping magnate Aristotle Onassis, who between 1952 and 1953 reportedly bought 200,000 shares in the casino through various proxy buyers, a majority share. Onassis who’d headquarted his shipping empire in Monaco, had a vested interest in helping maintain its tax-free status. Monaco’s sovereignty, as Onassis knew, depended not only on its solvency but on the continuation of the Grimaldi line.