Woman on the Verge of a Political Breakdown

Perhaps the better question is what the concept of “real politicians” means anymore. The fifth season of Veep takes place in a political landscape outlandish enough to defy even the vision of creator Armando Iannucci, who stepped down as showrunner after last season. In her struggle to reach the White House, Selina had to pit herself against a staid military man, a blowhard war hero, a dark horse baseball coach, and an archconservative Boss Hogg lookalike. Even this pool seems enviable when compared to the one the American people face today. Veep began as a biting Beltway satire, but the results of the next election may render it disconcertingly utopian.

The last season of Veep ended on a cliffhanger, and the new season doesn’t rescue audience members from the ledge. Selina and her staff are, at the start of season five, scrambling to see how the election-night tie will be resolved, and scrambling in slow motion at that. In the first episode, Selina’s strategy boils down to yet another ratings game: Her most important task is “to look as Presidential as possible.” (In a subplot that would give Aaron Sorkin an embolism, Selina’s stress pimple gets a parody Twitter account, which quickly gains more followers than her own.)

In 1992, Hillary Clinton couldn’t be a real politician because she was a woman. In 2016, Hillary can’t be a real woman because she is a politician.

Veep has mined some of its most devastatingly funny and purely devastating material from the moments in which Selina finds herself forced to act not like a politician—endorsing whatever belief she needs to in order to win—but like a human being who might have beliefs of her own. In season three’s “The Choice,” in which Selina has to announce her stance on abortion, her staff spends the entire episode figuring out how to say something while essentially saying nothing. The fear of alienating voters keeps her from saying anything definitive about abortion; it also leads her to treat her own gender as the kind of toxic secret best addressed by a don’t-ask-don’t-tell policy. All it takes is one of her male staffers suggesting that she begin her statement with the phrase “as a woman” to unleash one of Selina’s most despondent rants: “I can’t identify myself as a woman,” she says. “People can’t know that. Men hate that. And women who hate women hate that—which, I believe, is most women.”