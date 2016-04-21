Woman on the Verge of a Political Breakdown

In 1992, Hillary Clinton couldn’t be a real politician because she was a woman. In 2016, Hillary can’t be a real woman because she is a politician.

Veep has mined some of its most devastatingly funny and purely devastating material from the moments in which Selina finds herself forced to act not like a politician—endorsing whatever belief she needs to in order to win—but like a human being who might have beliefs of her own. In season three’s “The Choice,” in which Selina has to announce her stance on abortion, her staff spends the entire episode figuring out how to say something while essentially saying nothing. The fear of alienating voters keeps her from saying anything definitive about abortion; it also leads her to treat her own gender as the kind of toxic secret best addressed by a don’t-ask-don’t-tell policy. All it takes is one of her male staffers suggesting that she begin her statement with the phrase “as a woman” to unleash one of Selina’s most despondent rants: “I can’t identify myself as a woman,” she says. “People can’t know that. Men hate that. And women who hate women hate that—which, I believe, is most women.”

Perhaps more than anyone else in America today, Selina’s real-life counterpart, Hillary Clinton, understands the pitfalls of identifying herself as a woman. In the early 1990s, Hillary’s femininity—to say nothing of her feminism—was reason enough for countless Americans to ignore her opinions. Now, as she attempts to lay claim to her status as a female politician, she finds herself swimming against the tide of public opinion yet again. “Senator Sanders is the only person who, I think, would characterize me, a woman running to be the first woman president, as exemplifying the establishment,” Clinton said during her debate against Sanders in New Hampshire. The backlash was formidable. In 1992, Hillary Clinton couldn’t be a real politician because she was a woman. In 2016, Hillary can’t be a real woman because she is a politician.

It’s hard to talk about Selina without talking about Hillary. Like Selina, Hillary is a Washington “insider,” and a politician whose relationship with her public is based on decades of hard experience. Like Selina, Hillary has also been pilloried for her centrist leanings, her apparent willingness to change positions for the sake of political expediency, and her skill at playing ball with the boys.

Today, it’s difficult to remember that in 1992 Hillary Clinton was Imperator Furiosa. That was, at least, how the American public—to say nothing of the Washington “insiders” she now symbolizes—treated her. “The most controversial figure of the election year so far has been a woman,” Gail Sheehy wrote in Vanity Fair in May 1992. “She isn’t even running for office. Or is she?”

Hillary Clinton on the campaign trail with Bill in February 1992. John Mottern/AFP/Getty Images

Something about Hillary Clinton struck fear into the hearts of not just conservative politicians, but journalists, commentators, and voters. She took an active role in her husband’s campaign! She spoke up for him! She spoke up for herself! During the election, she ignited a national controversy when she defended her career by saying, “I suppose I could have stayed home and baked cookies and had teas, but what I decided to do was to fulfill my profession, which I entered before my husband was in public life.” The response, Sheehy wrote in Vanity Fair, “offended millions of women who have chosen to be full-time homemakers.”