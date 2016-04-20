Sounds like Reince Preibus has been pouring Baileys into his cereal.

Like Ben Carson and Chris Christie before him, the RNC chairman finds himself in the precarious position of pretending to be totally cool with Donald Trump as the leader of his party. “It doesn’t bother me,” he insisted to CNN’s Brooke Baldwin when asked to respond to critics who say he didn’t do enough to prevent Trump’s ascendency.

“People assume, ‘Oh, you must be miserable, you’ve got a horrible job,’” he continued. “But I don’t see it that way. I’m not pouring Baileys in my cereal, I’m not sitting here trying to find the Johnny Walker.” Okay, Reince.

