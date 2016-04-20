Harriet Tubman and Andrew Jackson are actually going to share the $20 bill, which is bad.

On Tuesday morning, the country rejoiced when it was announced that Harriet Tubman, Underground railroad conductor and all-around badass, was going to replace Andrew Jackson, a slave-owning racist who engineered and oversaw a genocide, on the $20 bill and become both the first woman and the first African American on United States currency.

That hasn’t changed, but it’s gotten more complicated. On Tuesday afternoon, the Treasury Department announced that Jackson wasn’t being removed from the bill, just being moved from the front to the back: