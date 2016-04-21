Trump: Put Harriet Tubman on the $2 bill.

“Andrew Jackson had a great history and I think it’s very rough when you take somebody off the bill,” Trump said during the town hall-style interview. “Andrew Jackson had a history of tremendous success for the country,” Trump said, without mentioning the reasons why many celebrated Jackson being removed from the bill—that he was a slaveholder who engineered a genocide.



“I think Harriet Tubman is fantastic,” he went on. “I would love to leave Andrew Jackson and see if we can maybe come up with another denomination. Maybe we do a $2 bill,” he said, echoing a silly thing his very bad surrogate Ben Carson said yesterday, as if putting Tubman on a bill no one uses would solve everyone’s problems.

This is still probably the most coherent thing Trump has said about currency this election.