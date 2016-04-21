Just how low is the bar for Donald Trump?

On Tuesday, after his landslide victory in New York, members of the media and the political establishment were just beside themselves because Trump called Ted Cruz “Senator Cruz” instead of “Lyin’ Ted.” This was a new Trump, the narrative went, a disciplined Trump who had learned from the roughest stretch of the campaign, and emerged newly presidential. (Never mind, as my colleague Elspeth Reeve pointed out, that the new Trump was the same as the old Trump.)

Twenty-four hours later, Trump was back to calling Cruz “Lyin’ Ted” on the campaign trail. “In the case of Lyin’ Ted Cruz. Lyin’ Ted. Lies. Ooh, he lies. You know Ted. He brings the Bible, holds it high, puts it down, lies,” Trump said in Indianapolis. But the “Trump is becoming more presidential” narrative isn’t going anywhere. In a story published today in The Wall Street Journal, Trump gave the press what it wanted to hear, saying, “The campaign is evolving and transitioning, and so am I ... I’ll be more effective and more disciplined.”