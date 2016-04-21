This week, New York Daily News columnist Shaun King was accused of lifting long passages of articles from The Daily Beast and FiveThirtyEight. But it turned out that King’s accusers were too quick in their complaints. The Daily News revealed that the alleged word-theft was the fault of editorial sloppiness and that the editor responsible had been fired.

Now the editor in question, Jotham Sederstrom, has stepped forward to explain what happened in an essay on Medium: