When Donald Trump finds your laws too discriminatory, you’re doing something wrong.

The Republican presidential frontrunner was asked about North Carolina’s new law banning transgender people from using restrooms of their assumed gender, and he offered a surprisingly level-headed response.

“There have been very few complaints the way it is. People go. They use the bathroom that they feel is appropriate,” he said during a televised town hall on NBC Thursday morning. “There has been so little trouble. And the problem with what happened in North Carolina is the strife and the economic ... I mean, the economic punishment that they’re taking.”