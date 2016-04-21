The internet outrage machine is coming for your favorite indie rock band.

Canadian post-punk foursome Viet Cong announced on Facebook today that it has changed its name to Preoccupations. The band’s un-punk statement reads in part:

We apologize to those who were adversely affected by our former band name. This was never anticipated nor our intent. We are artists and not politicians, we understand that the name reflected pain to some individuals and we are happy to change it and move on and focus on our music.

Some people found the name offensive because the Viet Cong, the military wing of the National Liberation Front, committed atrocities during the Vietnam War (though that applies to all sides in that conflict). Others felt that it was “appropriative and racist” for a band of four white men to take its name from Asian culture (watch your back, Japandroids). Regardless, it was only a matter of time before Oberlin College inserted itself into the controversy.