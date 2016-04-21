Prince is dead at 57.

TMZ was the first to report the news that the pop star had died at his Paisley Park estate in Chanhassen, Minnesota. He had reportedly been suffering from the flu. Last week, his private plane made an emergency medical landing as it flew from Atlanta to Minneapolis, which was attributed to Prince being dehydrated, according to the Star Tribune. In an attempt to dismiss concerns about his health, he invited people to Paisley Park on Saturday for a dance party, where he told those in attendance, somewhat ominously in retrospect, “Wait a few days before you waste any prayers.” RIP, Prince.