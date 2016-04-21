The pop star who seems to shock everyone is Prince, one of the biggest names in rock history, and a very strange young man. Prince helped change the nature of romantic lyrics in pop music—he’s a master of the single entendre. “Head,” a dance tune from his third album, Dirty Minds, has nothing to do with sports equipment. On “Jack U Off,” he indelicately, if rather politely, makes the eponymous offer, “If you’re tired of masturbating . . . / If you like I’ll jack u off.” But the song that has parents most outraged is “Darling Nikki,” from the Grammy and Oscar award-winning album Purple Rain (ten million copies sold), which has a verse that goes, “I knew a girl named Nikki / I guess you could say she was a sex fiend. / I met her in a hotel lobby / Masturbating with a magazine. / She said ‘how’d u like to waste some time?’ / And I could not resist when I saw / Little Nikki grind.”

“The pervasive theme in Top 40 music is loose sex.”

This is pretty strong stuff for ten-year-olds, and Prince doesn’t stop there. Oral sex, incest (“My sister never made love with anyone but me / Incest is everything it’s said to be”), and bisexuality are recurring themes in Prince’s music. He has also written steamy songs for other singers. Sheena Easton’s chart-topping “Sugar Walls” earned the Wrath of many a mother with these lines: “The blood races to your private spots / Lets me know there’s a fire / Can’t fight passion when passion is hot / Temperatures rise inside my sugar walls.” The song went platinum (one million copies sold), and made Phil Donahue roll his eyes and say, “Not so funny, huh?”

But Prince has plenty of raunchy company. The thundering beat of heavy metal is now the biggest-selling sound in America, and it’s pretty sick stuff. Judas Priest’s platinum album, Defenders of the Faith, includes a song called “Eat Me Alive,” a wimp’s delight: “Squealing in passion as the rod of steel injects ... gut-wrenching frenzy that deranges every joint. / I’m going to force you at gunpoint to eat me alive.” Misogyny is a big part of the heavy metal world. It’s a fantasy of unchecked, idiotic male power purveyed for its audience of working-class teenage white boys. “Burn, Bitch, Burn!” scream metal Vets Kiss; “Gonna drive my love inside you / Gonna nail your ass to the floor / On your knees!” grunts Great White. This stuff sells by the zillions. All the young metal dudes like it; in fact, they’re proud of it. At Twisted Sister concerts, Dee Snider leads the crowd in an endless chant of “I’M A SICK MUTHAFUCKA.” Howar’s condemnation of the metal scene as “very detrimental to bringing up a healthy generation of young people” could only be considered high praise by these guys.