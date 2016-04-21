“The average teenager,” that elusive creature, “listens to rock music an average of four to six hours daily!”

No rumor was needed to send concerned listeners through the ceiling when they heard Marvin Gaye’s posthumously released album, Dream of a Lifetime. The hit track, “Sanctified Lady,” was originally called “Sanctified Pussy” and describes the pleasures of getting down with a churchgoing woman. The message of “Masochistic Beauty” is loud and clear: “Get your ass in gear / Come closer here / See your passion sweat / Now if’s wet / I’ll jam you till you fight / I’ll rock you till you’re sore / Like a whore. . . . You nasty little slave, kiss my feet / Put your face right here and start to eat.”

Do kids listen to these words and behave accordingly? No one really knows. “This is an underestimated, under-researched area,” says Howar. Yet the PMRC seems to have no doubts: “The music is definitely making an impression.” The PMRC’s “Rock Music Report” warns that “there appears [sic] to be five major themes that rock music returns to again and again: (1) Rebellion (2) Substance Abuse (3) Sexual Promiscuity and Perversion (4) Violence-Nihilism (5) The Occult.” Pretty grim. The report declares that “the average teenager,” that elusive creature, “listens to rock music an average of four to six hours daily!” The report totals that up and discovers that from grades seven through 12 the typical teen has the Walkman strapped on for 10,560 hours; she only listens to her teachers for 11,000 hours.

But the PMRC list could just as well be describing primetime America, from Miami Vice to Dynasty to the latest sorority-girls-as-budding-witches schlock TV movie. Rock music has to be viewed in the larger context of American pop culture; Madonna’s sex kitten persona is really just a cheekier version of a Charlie’s Angel.

Rock music is simply taking the decay to its scarifyingly logical conclusion.

If Marvin Gaye changed from the 1960s when he teamed with Tammi Terrell to sing sweet love songs like “Your Precious Love” and “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough,” so has the country. Sex sells in America, and as the advertising world has grown ever more risque in pushing cars, cosmetics, jeans, and liquor to adults, pop music has been forced further past the fringes of respectability for its rebellious thrills. When mom and dad watch a Brut commercial in which a nude woman puts on her husband’s shirt and sensuously rubs his after-shave all over herself, well, what can a young boy do? Play in a rock ‘n’ roll band and be a bit more outrageous than his parents want him to be. Kids’ natural anti-authoritarianism is going to drive them to the frontier of sexual fantasy in a society where most aspects of the dirty deed have been appropriated by racy advertising and titillating TV cheesecakery. The country has rotted, and rock music is simply taking the decay to its scarifyingly logical conclusion.

Trying to put a curb on all this smut by labeling some albums fit for teens and others fit only for weirdos, as the PMRC is proposing, would be unwieldy at best, and counterproductive and hypocritical at worst. “We’re talking about truth in packaging here,” says Susan Baker. “This is a consumer issue.” The group is asking that record companies prominently display all lyrics, unobscured by design, right on the record sleeves. They want a national system of ratings, preferably administered by the record industry itself but if not then perhaps through the courts or Congress. They want to regulate album covers, putting the randier ones in separate sections of music stores, or behind the counter. They want radio stations to change programming policies, banning some songs deemed by community groups as too sleazy, airing others only late at night.

What effect would these policies have? Some kids, undoubtedly, would not bear some songs. But most would probably be tempted to get their ears into the music their parents think is most dangerous, and the tunes themselves might get raunchier under the cover of an R or X rating. Besides, many rock musicians, including Prince, already prominently display dirty lyrics; it helps sales. Independent labels and stations would sprout up offering unfettered rock ‘n’ roll to the sizable market that would demand it.

Cole Porter might be more clever than Prince, but his basic message is no more virtuous.

The outcry over pop music happens periodically, spurred by a new sound or sensation, in this case the rise of videos and their cheap T&A titillation. Some of the concerned activists might find the lines “And if you don’t wanna smell my smoke / Don’t monkey with my gun” too blue for airplay. But they were written in 1931 by country music legend Jimmy Rodgers, at a time when Variety refused to list songs by Gene Autry and others because their titles were too suggestive. “Hoochie Coochie Man” is not about a guy who tickles babies. The blues classic “I’m Gonna Shave You Close,” one of the kinkiest songs ever put on vinyl, is enough to inspire envy among today’s raunchiest rock stars. In fact, the new sleaze in rock can be seen as a return to the blues and R&B explicitness that the first white rockers cleaned up, while stealing the sounds and inflections of the music for a middle-class audience. “The Lady Is a Tramp” and “Let’s Do It” could be titles of Prince songs, except that Prince would describe “it” in the first verse. Cole Porter might be more clever than Prince, but his basic message is no more virtuous. That’s one of the reasons why he was popular too.

The difference—and it’s an important difference—is that today’s salacious lyrics are not the exception to otherwise generally respected sexual standards and community values, but a symbol of their collapse. Still, it’s absurd for would-be censors to hold a magnifying glass to the words when it’s the music itself that arouses people. There’s something sexy in the pure pulse of a rock song.

In 1963 the Federal Communications Commission ran an exhaustive, month-long investigation of “Louie, Louie.” The Kingsmen’s sultry gem was banned from the airwaves in Indiana and elsewhere because people were convinced they heard an obscenity buried in Jack Ely’s suggestive mumbling. After playing it backward and forward at 78, 45, and 33 rpm, the FCC came to a conclusion: “The song is unintelligible at any speed.” It sold eight million copies.