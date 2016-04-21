Prince was right when he said “the internet is over.”

Back in 2010, The Daily Mirror visited Prince at Paisley Park. It’s not the most fascinating profile in the world, and littered with sentences like, “The walls were a vibrant reddish purple, flickering candles lined every ledge, and the smell of incense filled the air.” But it did contain this quote, which sent the internet, newly powered by outrage, on fire:



“The internet’s completely over. I don’t see why I should give my new music to iTunes or anyone else. They won’t pay me an advance for it and then they get angry when they can’t get it. “The internet’s like MTV. At one time MTV was hip and suddenly it became outdated. Anyway, all these computers and digital gadgets are no good. They just fill your head with numbers and that can’t be good for you.”

Prince later clarified the remarks to the Guardian. “What I meant was that the internet was over for anyone who wants to get paid, and I was right about that,” he said. “Tell me a musician who’s got rich off digital sales. Apple’s doing pretty good though, right?”