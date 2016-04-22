Paul Ryan Is Making John Boehner Look Like a Legislative Genius

By the end, Boehner had come to hate the House Freedom Caucus. But Ryan merely fears it.

Ryan was offering a free pass to obstruct, and the Freedom Caucus happily obliged. The new Speaker had promised not only a budget resolution, but final passage through the committee process on all twelve appropriations bills to fund the government—Congress’s main function between now and the end of the term. But that blew up in spectacular fashion when the Freedom Caucus decided it wanted to cut back a spending level that was already set in place by a budget bill from last year. The April 15 deadline for a budget resolution passed with no action. Instead of appropriations bills, we’ll most likely see another continuing resolution to fund the government—the kind that Republicans used to love to bash Democrats for when they were in power.

Other priorities Ryan set at the beginning of the year, from criminal-justice reform to expanding the Earned Income Tax Credit to affirming the Trans-Pacific Partnership, have languished as well, mainly because of Freedom Caucus opposition. But it’s on emergency legislation where Ryan’s lack of leadership and accommodation with his conservative rank-and-file shows up the most.

The basic test of governance is the ability to respond to rapidly changing events, and Speaker Ryan has been confronted by several at once. On May 1, the government of Puerto Rico is likely to go into default, without Congressional action helping the U.S. territory deal with its unpayable $73 billion debt burden. Puerto Rico is also one of several regions struggling with the effects of the Zika virus, which is ravaging much of Latin America with debilitating effects on children born to carriers—and is headed into this country. Then there’s the water crisis in Flint, which requires ongoing emergency assistance and raises awareness of lead poisoning in U.S. infrastructure more generally. Meanwhile, heroin and opioid painkiller abuse is causing thousands of deaths per year and affecting virtually every part of the country, particularly rural areas in red states.