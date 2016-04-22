Paul Ryan Is Making John Boehner Look Like a Legislative Genius

Soon after Paul Ryan replaced John Boehner as Speaker of the House at the end of October, a succession of critical bills passed, from highway funding to a sweeping education law to a spending package. Boehner had advanced these measures as part of an effort to “clean the barn” for his successor. But it was Ryan who saw them through to completion, leading to a small spate of trend stories about how the new Speaker was poised to “get things done” in Congress, bringing a new attitude of inclusive participation and common-ground-finding.

Six months after Ryan took the Speaker’s gavel, the barn is dirty again, and he’s shown himself to be a demonstrably worse leader than Boehner. Not only has the entire agenda he laid out at the beginning of the year fizzled, but Ryan cannot get agreement on emergency measures, which even the most gridlocked Congresses of the past could manage.

The difference between Boehner’s and Ryan’s approaches boils down to one key thing. By the end, Boehner had come to hate the House Freedom Caucus, the far-right cabal that brought on his ouster through its relentless opposition to compromise. But Ryan merely fears the Freedom Caucusers, unwilling to cross them by championing legislation they don’t like. And with the extreme right flank having an effective veto on the process, nothing of consequence can move.

Most of us missed it at the time, but even as Ryan was saying noble things about “making Congress work” as the newly minted Speaker, he was simultaneously disavowing his early success in the job. Speaking to Meet the Press about the omnibus budget package the House passed in December, he said, “I don’t like the process, but it is the process I inherited. Everybody knows that I walked into the Speakership seven weeks ago with this process already in place.”