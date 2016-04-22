If you think Republicans will rebel against a Trump nomination, think again.

The Washington Examiner notes that Marco Rubio earlier this week told a Miami radio station that he would support any Republican nominee, including Trump, in a general election, using language that you’re bound to hear again if Trump secures the nomination:

“I’ve always said I’m going to support the Republican nominee, and that’s especially true now that it’s apparent that Hillary Clinton is going to be the Democratic candidate,” Rubio said. “My differences with Donald Trump are well documented, and obviously we had 12 months to talk about those,” Rubio said. “I’m not saying he’s going to be the nominee. We don’t know that yet ... but Hillary Clinton would be a disaster for America. She really would.

Rubio is right, this has been his position all along, even as he was calling Trump a “fraud” and a “con artist.” Still, it is further proof that, should a Trump nomination come to pass, there is going to be enormous pressure on Republican establishment politicians to line up behind him. It looks like they already are.