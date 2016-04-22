Hasbro’s Facebook Live broadcast is a terrifying glimpse into the future of social media.

Facebook has been going all in on its Live video feature, which was released to the public last December. Since then, journalists, brands, and celebrities have been experimenting with different ways of utilizing Live. BuzzFeed got over 800,000 people to watch a watermelon explode, Hillary Clinton used Live to stream her Apollo Theater speech, and multiple outlets went Live to broadcast news about Prince’s death.

But Hasbro’s video shows us the perils of the medium. Its Live stream features two giant Potato Heads and one Mr. Monopoly playing a silent game of Hungry Hungry Hippo, and it is very, very creepy. After watching this video, the last thing I want to do is go out and buy a Mr. Potato Head toy.