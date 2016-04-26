Son of the Black Panther

BLACK PANTHER ISSUE #1, written by Ta-Nehisi Coates and illustrated by Brian Stelfreeze Courtesy of Marvel

By introducing and promoting the Black Panther in the pages of Fantastic Four, one of its top-selling series, and then adding him to The Avengers in 1968, Marvel sought to market him to a wide audience. Readers found the Black Panther so appealing that he endures 50 years later, when other characters introduced during the same period—try to find a Wonder Man comic—have largely been forgotten. While tragic violence and the fracturing of the New Left have come to characterize the last years of the 1960s, those events went largely unremarked in the Marvel universe, despite the presence of cosmopolitan figures like T’Challa and the company’s penchant for incorporating the issues of the time into its books. Indeed, Marvel addressed the politics of the day more often during the Nixon presidency, which saw Spider-Man confront Students for a Democratic Society activists in 1969 at Empire State University—a fictionalized Columbia University—and Captain America abandon his mission as protector of the United States to become Nomad, the man without a country.

During this period, the Black Panther engaged with questions of race and sovereignty in Fantastic Four No. 119, perhaps his most important early story. Written by Roy Thomas, it opens with T’Challa imprisoned in the Republic of Rudyarda, a stand-in for apartheid South Africa. The issue occasions, as far as I can tell, the first use of the phrase “white supremacy” in a Marvel comic, but it also establishes a central template for T’Challa’s character: the tension between his duties as a head of state and his responsibilities to the heroic community. After the 1960s, the writers charged with chronicling T’Challa’s adventures—most notably Don McGregor, Christopher Priest, the filmmaker Reginald Hudlin, and, recently, Jonathan Hickman—continued to address politics within the parameters established by Thomas.

Thanks to their efforts, the Black Panther gradually became a central part of Marvel’s universe, essential to narratives surrounding not only the Avengers and the Fantastic Four, but also Daredevil and Captain America. As befits the first hero of African descent published by a major comic book publisher, T’Challa interacts in significant ways with all of Marvel’s other black characters—from the Falcon to Luke Cage to Storm—and they derive inspiration from his stewardship of Wakanda, a truly independent African state that also happens to be the most advanced nation on earth. Marvel’s original rhetoric about Wakanda—unconquered by Western powers and thus untainted by neocolonialism—resembled African American discourse about Haiti in the 1850s and Ethiopia in the mid-1930s, which helps explain T’Challa’s appeal to a post-Civil Rights cohort of black Americans.