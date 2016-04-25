Democrats Should Stop Sweating Sanders’s Attacks on Clinton

So when Jennifer Palmieri, Clinton’s communications director, suggests the candidate “set a gold standard” in 2008 “for how people who don’t end up with the nomination, who lose in that effort, should come together and help the party,” she probably doesn’t have late-stage campaign rhetoric in mind. It stands to reason that by comparison to what he actually faced, Obama would’ve preferred to have his qualifications questioned, or to have endured innuendo about his ties to Wall Street.

Even so, held up against the way Donald Trump is ingesting the writhing Republican Party in 2016, the 2008 Democratic primary was a model of civility. In February, before suggesting Trump had wet his pants (and then dropping out of the race), Marco Rubio repeatedly called Trump a “con artist.” Ted Cruz said Trump was refusing to release his tax returns in order to hide “business dealings with the mob—with the mafia.” Not only do Trump’s opponents attack him far more viciously than Sanders attacks Clinton, they often attack him more viciously than most Republicans attack Clinton.

Trump obviously isn’t a lock to win, but if Republicans hand the nomination to Cruz at the GOP convention in July, the senator will enter the general election with similar baggage. Both Rubio and Trump have called Cruz a liar in widely televised fora, and millions of Trump supporters now habitually refer to the Texas senator as Lyin’ Ted. The specter of nominating Trump or Cruz has divided the party at the highest levels, with House Speaker Paul Ryan calling on the convention delegates to nominate somebody who ran in the primary (limiting the field of potential presidential candidates to Trump, Cruz, and 15 completely underwhelming candidates), while Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell contends that the delegates could select “anyone,” so long as they settle on someone electable.