Democrats Should Stop Sweating Sanders’s Attacks on Clinton

Because the Democratic Party ultimately unified behind then-Senator Barack Obama, and he went on to win a landslide victory in November, the 2008 campaign isn’t remembered eight years later for the nastiness of the Democratic primary. But the fact is, Clinton was far harder on Obama than Sanders is being on Clinton.

In a January 2008 debate, after Obama had described President Ronald Reagan as a transformative political figure, Clinton boasted that she had fought “against [Reagan’s] ideas when you were practicing law and representing your contributor, [Tony] Rezko, in his slum landlord business in inner-city Chicago.”

In February 2008, Clinton mocked Obama’s appeal to hope and change contemptuously. “I could stand up here and say, ‘Let’s just get everybody together, let’s get unified, the sky will open, the light will come down, celestial choirs will be singing, and everyone will know we should do the right thing, and the world would be perfect.’ Maybe I’ve just lived a little long, but I have no illusions about how hard this is going to be. You are not going to wave a magic wand and have the special interests disappear.” At around the same time, when Obama adopted a stump-speech line from Massachusetts Governor Deval Patrick, who had offered it up as one of Obama’s campaign chairs, Clinton called Obama’s words “change you can Xerox.”

Senior Clinton staffers undertook efforts to expand public awareness of Obama’s youthful cocaine use. They whispered to reporters that Clinton needed to stay in the race until the last primary because a career-ending videotape of Michelle Obama disparaging “whitey” might be unearthed. Clinton herself in May of 2008 cited Bobby Kennedy’s assassination on the night of the June California primary in 1968 as a reason for her to stay in the race, suggesting, perhaps unintentionally, that the Democrats needed a backup in case Obama were to be killed.

So when Jennifer Palmieri, Clinton’s communications director, suggests the candidate “set a gold standard” in 2008 “for how people who don’t end up with the nomination, who lose in that effort, should come together and help the party,” she probably doesn’t have late-stage campaign rhetoric in mind. It stands to reason that by comparison to what he actually faced, Obama would’ve preferred to have his qualifications questioned, or to have endured innuendo about his ties to Wall Street.