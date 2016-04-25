The most interesting Democratic primaries tomorrow don’t involve Hillary or Bernie.

Pennsylvania and Maryland are among five states holding primaries on Tuesday, but with Clinton comfortably ahead in the polls, the biggest races in both states are for the Senate.

In Pennsylvania, frontrunner Joe Sestak is trying to hold off the rapid ascension of Katie McGinty, a former federal environmental policy official and favorite of Democratic party insiders, including President Barack Obama. Sestak was the party’s nominee in 2010 after beating turncoat Arlen Specter in the primary, but narrowly lost to Pat Toomey in the general. He still has a slight edge in the polls, but McGinty has cut deeply into his lead in the last month, even overtaking him in one recent poll.