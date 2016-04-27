You could call Zero K a grand summation of DeLillo’s career themes and prose stylings. You could also call it recycling.

Religion in this book similarly has the function of linking the old and traditional to the human. In his previous work, DeLillo has often approached religious fervor as fringe cult—Mao II’s Moonies, or The Names’s language murderers. But here the representatives of “old-time religion” are closer to the nuns of Underworld, a symbolic vestige of old-world values, supplanted by modern attitudes and technology. The new men of the cryonics laboratory can only strain for the same “link to older beliefs and practices.” A Convergence representative, lecturing a roomful of unknown people for an unknown reason, refers to their project as “a radical technology that simply renews and extends those swarming traditions of everlasting life.” The overtones are clear: Cryonics are “life everlasting,” the frozen people are dubbed “heralds,” Ross and Jeffrey are repeatedly referred to as “the father” and “the son.” In his horrified rejection of the father’s vision, DeLillo seems to place himself—via Jeffrey—in the unlikely camp of those nostalgic for the traditional.

If all that sounds heavy-handed, even more so is that DeLillo never misses an opportunity to force-feed his points to us. He’s never been thematically subtle, but he goes to gratuitous lengths here to interpret his own symbolism. Jeffrey, who has remarked on the facilities’ mannequins throughout the book, muses: “Could I avoid interpreting the figures as an ancestral version of the upright men and women in their cryonic capsules, actual humans on the verge of immortality?” He follows this up with a critique of the very tendency he indulges: “I didn’t want interpretation. I wanted to see and feel what was here, even if I was unequal to the experience as it folded over me.” Right, exactly. And if we didn’t get it already, when he later gets a look at the frozen heralds: “It occurred to me that these were humans as mannequins.” Even this might be interesting enough, if he didn’t retread the same four related insights over and over: that words constitute our understanding of things and ourselves; it’s weird when forms are emptied of content; technology is supplanting religion; and what are humans without history and identity?

The repetitiveness of these insights is reflected in similarly repetitive dramatic beats and stylistic tricks. A typical exchange has Jeffrey encountering some nameless person or object and failing to name it. He encounters a door that slides open but isn’t a sliding door; he eats unidentifiable food described as a “meatlike specimen.” “Was it a site or just an idea for a site?” Jeffrey thinks. “They led us to a space that became an abstract thing, a theoretical occurrence,” Jeffrey thinks. Characters lapse into echolalia: “I’m so eager. I can’t tell you. To do this thing. Enter another dimension. And then return. For ever more. A word I say to myself. Again and again. So beautiful. For ever more. Say it. And say it. And say it.” Whenever they make a point about how human life is countable in units of time, characters enumerate chronological units (at least nine times in the first hundred pages!): “The day, the hour, the minute,” “Days, years and minutes,” “Seconds, minutes, hours, days, weeks, months, years, decades.”