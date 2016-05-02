The Cure For Fear

Since Kindt published her findings in December, her peers have similarly marveled at the results. “Kindt and her team are like magicians of reconsolidation,” said Karim Nader, who now runs a laboratory at McGill University. It is exciting for basic scientists like Nader and Sara, who focus on the mechanisms of memory, to see someone unlock the potential of this knowledge to actually improve people’s lives. “For people like us, who work in the basic sciences and are always being questioned about the relevance of their work, it’s very gratifying to see this body of work emerging from her laboratory,” Sara said. In light of Kindt’s study, Pitman wrote in his commentary, the prospects for reconsolidation-based treatments “seem more promising than ever.”

Science thrives on replication, and nearly every doctor I spoke with said they wanted their peers to replicate Kindt’s spider study before they thought about using her method in clinical practice. But there are few hurdles to widespread adoption. Propranolol, which has been used for decades to treat heart disease, is a safe, cheap, and common drug. (It earned its inventor, Sir James Black, the Nobel Prize for Medicine in 1988.) All Kindt’s method requires is a patient willing to tolerate a short exposure to their trauma and an off-label prescription. Daniela Schiller, a professor of psychiatry and neuroscience at NYU who, like Kindt, has studied reconsolidation in humans and its potential for treating anxiety, said she hoped their findings will become part of mainstream clinical practice within the next ten years.

Kindt’s work brings to mind Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind. But she prefers to say her treatment “neutralizes” fear memories, instead of erasing them.

Kindt is currently focusing her research on the specific conditions that trigger reconsolidation in people with more complicated anxiety disorders than specific phobias. She believes reconsolidation is normally initiated by what she calls a “prediction error”: The actual events that follow a trigger must be different from the outcome the patient anticipated. In the case of arachnophobic patients, this is relatively straightforward: They fear the tarantula will attack them, and it does not. Or they fear their panic will overwhelm them, but are able to remain in control. For people with PTSD, however, memory is much more complex, and it is harder for researchers like Kindt to pinpoint the external stimuli, such as a tarantula, that will trigger their fear memories. Nevertheless, Kindt’s work with these anxiety disorders so far has been very successful: It has worked 70 percent of the time with panic disorder and in ten of the twelve PTSD cases she has accepted.