The Cure For Fear

Science thrives on replication, and nearly every doctor I spoke with said they wanted their peers to replicate Kindt’s spider study before they thought about using her method in clinical practice. But there are few hurdles to widespread adoption. Propranolol, which has been used for decades to treat heart disease, is a safe, cheap, and common drug. (It earned its inventor, Sir James Black, the Nobel Prize for Medicine in 1988.) All Kindt’s method requires is a patient willing to tolerate a short exposure to their trauma and an off-label prescription. Daniela Schiller, a professor of psychiatry and neuroscience at NYU who, like Kindt, has studied reconsolidation in humans and its potential for treating anxiety, said she hoped their findings will become part of mainstream clinical practice within the next ten years.

Kindt is currently focusing her research on the specific conditions that trigger reconsolidation in people with more complicated anxiety disorders than specific phobias. She believes reconsolidation is normally initiated by what she calls a “prediction error”: The actual events that follow a trigger must be different from the outcome the patient anticipated. In the case of arachnophobic patients, this is relatively straightforward: They fear the tarantula will attack them, and it does not. Or they fear their panic will overwhelm them, but are able to remain in control. For people with PTSD, however, memory is much more complex, and it is harder for researchers like Kindt to pinpoint the external stimuli, such as a tarantula, that will trigger their fear memories. Nevertheless, Kindt’s work with these anxiety disorders so far has been very successful: It has worked 70 percent of the time with panic disorder and in ten of the twelve PTSD cases she has accepted.

Kindt is aware her work brings to mind Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind. But she prefers to say her treatment “neutralizes” fear memories, instead of erasing them. Her patients are able to remember the traumatic experiences that caused their fear. But now, instead of developing an extreme anxious response, they are able to deal with those experiences normally. Kindt hopes that, for some patients, her treatment will open a door to more conventional forms of psychotherapy, rather than replacing them. By removing mental blockages and making it easier for people to think about what has hurt them, it may enable them to analyze and discuss their personal histories in ways they couldn’t previously.

“We’re not advocating that it would be a good idea to wipe a memory completely of traumatic events,” said Jonathan Lee, a psychologist specializing in reconsolidation at the University of Birmingham in the U.K. “What we’re hoping this approach might do is to essentially give the patient back some control over those unconscious urges, that avoidance, or the physiological fright.”

Perhaps it will even help people appreciate the positive role fear can play in their lives. Kindt once took a pill of propranolol herself before her daughter underwent surgery. The drug has a palliative effect—musicians often take it before big performances—and she did not want to feel anxious while her daughter was in the operating room. “During the operation, I was indeed very relaxed,” she said. Afterwards, though, she wondered whether the medication had deprived her of an important memory. The surgery wasn’t a traumatic event, after all, merely a stressful one. “My memory feels very strange,” she said, thinking back. “Normally I might have had a very emotional memory, but now it’s just an event.” Not all fears need to be neutralized. “I missed the emotion,” Kindt said. “It gives color to experience.”