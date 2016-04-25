Uber’s $100 Million Settlement Settles Very Little

Uber will also make it clear that tips are not included in the price users pay and will revise its procedures for delisting drivers to give longer notice and greater transparency, including adding an appeals process. And the company will assist the creation of drivers’ councils and meet with them quarterly.

So what does all this mean?

Many people who work in today’s flexible labor markets or the gig economy have issues similar to Uber drivers. They worry about where benefits will come from, how to track their compensation, how to share the benefits if the startup they work for makes it big, how to communicate with management, and what labor laws apply to them.