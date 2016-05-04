In his new book In Praise of Forgetting: Historical Memory and Its Ironies, David Rieff doesn’t explain why this happened, but he doubts that it is entirely a good thing. As his title implies, he wants to undercut the imperative of remembering and to counsel the uses of forgetting. Some of his arguments reflect a pessimism in the technical sense—if nothing matters it is hardly worth remembering it—but most turn on the point that memorializing evil may compound it, for it is those who cherish their own wounds who are likeliest to inflict new ones on others. A journalist who has frequented global hotspots and an analyst of humanitarian policy (as well as curator of the collected and posthumous writings of his mother, Susan Sontag), Rieff advances his argument in spare prose, with implacable tenacity, and vast knowledge. Yet to reckon with whether to forget or to remember, it may be necessary to figure out why we began to place so much emphasis on victims and injuries.

Rieff begins with a cynical wisdom that may prove too much, and he constantly returns to it, showing how deep a streak of pessimism runs in his thinking. Like all individuals, Rieff says, all states and civilizations will die sooner or later, and preserving memory is hardly desirable right now if it is not possible in the long run. From the affirmation in Ecclesiastes that memory provides no immunity from the shipwreck of time to Percy Bysshe Shelley’s portrait in “Ozymandias” of a sneering king’s ambition to eternal dominion reduced to broken statuary, oblivion wins over preservation in the end. In Rieff’s words: “Sooner or later every human accomplishment, like every human being, will be forgotten.” And if so, why not speed up the process?

IN PRAISE OF FORGETTING: HISTORICAL MEMORY AND ITS IRONIES by David Rieff Yale University Press, 160 pp., $25

Rieff’s first argument for forgetting, therefore, is that the most successful memorialization merely postpones its own failure by a bit. “Game, set, and match to Shelley,” Rieff remarks—and he could have added that Shelley was playing small ball. After all, our sun will go out in five billion years, and—since perhaps the heroes of a latter-day Interstellar will successfully transplant the species—one day the universe might contract back in a big crunch and cancel itself out. What of all our grand plans then? As philosopher Samuel Scheffler has shown in his wonderful Death and the Afterlife, the prospect of our personal demise does not reduce existence to insignificance, but the extinction of the species—and by extension, of the universe—certainly might.

The relevance of these morbid thoughts to the question of whether to cherish the memory of humanity’s fallen heroes or murdered victims, however, is dubious for the reasons Rieff himself acknowledges: “We have no other practical choice than to try to live our lives and contribute to our societies as if Ecclesiastes were wrong. … Remembrance is emphatically not meaningless except in the cognitively and probably ethically useless framework of eternity.” As philosophers since the ancients have known, it is helpful to put our exaggerated self-regard and our passionate overinvestments in trivialities in their place by minimizing their significance. But there is no way to live a personal or collective life from the perspective of the eventual oblivion of everything. In his enormous act of self-memorialization in the pages of In Search of Lost Time, Marcel Proust’s narrator is certainly not above Rieff’s insight into inevitable obsolescence. “No doubt my books too, like my fleshly being, would in the end one day die,” he reflects. “We accept the thought that in ten years we ourselves, in a hundred years our books, will have ceased to exist. Eternal duration is promised no more to men’s works than to men.” Even so, he writes his masterpiece.