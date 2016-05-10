Rule 34 of the internet holds: If you can imagine it, there is porn of it online. It’s slightly different for the famous: If you can imagine it, there’s porn of you doing it. Mia Swier, a television producer and bassist in a punk rock band, has dated Darren Criss, a former star of Glee and a bona fide teen idol, for six years. The couple’s fans call them by a mash-up of their names, Miarren. Every now and then, Swier’s friends like to forward her fan fiction. A very special kind of fan fiction—erotic stories written by strangers about her and her boyfriend, laced with scraps of information culled from their tweets and Instagram posts. “We were on a road trip last spring, and one of our friends was doing dramatic readings of them,” said Alli Coates, an artist and Swier’s best friend. “It’s funny, but so strange,” Swier said. “Being closely associated with someone in the public eye—which was never something I really wanted or thought I would be—it wasn’t a predicament I thought I would find myself in.”

Miarren fanfic covers the full breadth of human sexual fantasy, from Swier finding an engagement ring in Criss’s closet (“The box made her tremble a little, because those blue with a golden rim boxes were only made for one thing”) to a sexy scene in which Criss shows photos of himself in costume for Hedwig and the Angry Inch (“Mia finally tore her eyes from the screen and looked up at Darren, who didn’t even realize he was holding his breath”). Typically, Swier, striking and exuding confidence, is under constant scrutiny as to whether she truly deserves Criss’s undying love. Coates, whose Snapchat and Instagram accounts are dissected for clues about Criss’s life, occasionally appears in the fanfic, too. But she is idolized in part because, as a lesbian, she’s not competition for Criss’s affection. “Whoever is peripherally connected to him,” Coates explained, “they form opinions of who we are and whether we’re deserving of association with him.”

Fame is an agreement to be loved by strangers in exchange for being drafted into a narrative someone else controls. These stories, though, are built out of facts—fans want something real they can use as evidence for their own fantasies of celebrities’ lives. In the 1840s, the charismatic performances by pianist Franz Liszt inspired mobs of young women to fight over shreds of his gloves, handkerchiefs, and even cigar stumps to keep as mementos. A hundred years later, the management of fan frenzy was professionalized as Hollywood studios crafted their stars’ offscreen personas with as much care as their onscreen roles: fake names to suggest rugged masculinity, fake marriages to conceal homosexuality. In 1955, Life reported, “Fans are urging 29-year-old Rock Hudson to get married—or explain why not.” Actress Loretta Young had to pretend to adopt her own daughter in order to protect the career of the father, Clark Gable. But despite these invented fictions, the banalities of stars’ real lives still held sway over fans. Starline Tours began taking sightseers to movie stars’ homes in 1935. There is almost nothing to see on these tours, because the more famous the person, the further back from the street her home sits.

Social media takes the plebs behind the wall. Even better than getting into a celebrity’s house, they can get into their brains through their phones. The flood of famous trivia—favorite smoothies, waist-cinchers, bathroom décor, best friends—has spawned fandoms that act like amateur detectives. Think CSI: Instagram. But while social media seems like a mirrored window that lets us glimpse famous lives, it’s two-way. Celebrities can peer back into the minds of their fans, who, thanks to those very same platforms, are curating their own public personas as carefully as studio publicists of the past. Social media is a prism that fame passes through, refracting in unpredictable ways.