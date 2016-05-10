In February, fans insulting Swier prompted Criss to tweet, “If you disrespect my girl, you disrespect me. You got a problem you take it up with me & we can talk. Like ppl with integrity. Kluvyabyeee.” This kicked up a storm on Tumblr. How could Criss be so rude? How could he insist his fans be nice to Swier? Even those who heeded their idol’s call seemed less concerned with Swier’s feelings than with the norms that govern their alternate reality. “I don’t care much for your shipping preferences or who you do and do not like,” one Criss fan wrote. “But you just don’t go insult people like that. I don’t care who they are, if you cared about Darren one tiny bit, and as long as there’s even the tiniest possibility that Mia is someone he cares about in any way (and there is, ’cause honestly, none of us truly know anything) then you just don’t.”

Social media seems like a mirrored window into famous lives. But celebrities can peer back into the brains of fans.

Being fame adjacent is not all bad, of course: Coates acknowledges her association with Criss and Swier has drawn more attention to her art and helped her videos go viral. In one she filmed in 2013 called American Reflexxx, performance artist Signe Pierce walks down the main drag of Myrtle Beach while wearing a short, tight blue dress, stripper heels, and a smooth mirrored mask. It’s night, and people are out on the street, acting a little tipsy. As Pierce walks wordlessly, sometimes posing, Coates follows with the camera, and men catcall: “I would love to make love to you with that on.” People gawk and point, and the crowd reacts as much to the camera as to Pierce. They want to document the scene—“I’m putting this on Instagram!”—but they also resent her. Women shout that Pierce is really a man. Someone throws water on her. As the crowd swells, it gets angrier, and violent. Teen girls throw bottles, then try to trip her, and she’s violently shoved to the ground, her shoes flying into the street. Who pushed her? An appalled teen boy says, “Some grown-ass woman.” Internalized sexism is sometimes expressed externally. Pierce lies on the ground bleeding while people circle her and stare.

Why did the mob get so angry? The mask probably made it seem like Pierce wasn’t a person. But, Coates said, “I think other people were also getting angry that she was getting attention—this weird micro-fame she’d gained in only ten or 15 minutes. It was upsetting people, they were following her around. It was this small experiment that reflects a lot of what happens in entertainment culture.” The mob had elevated the girl in the mirror mask to a sensation, but when she wouldn’t play along, they turned on her, decided she was a fraud, undeserving of adulation, and that she needed to be literally knocked off her high heels. In the last few minutes of the film, Pierce stands up, bleeding, holding her shoes. The spell is broken, she is a real person. As she lunges toward the crowd, people run away.