Why Do Republicans Keep Committing the “Kinsley Gaffe”?

What has compelled such honesty? My theory is that Republicans are so fully cocooned in their ideological echo chamber that they don’t realize they’re making a damning admission. In most of these cases, the GOP lawmakers were speaking to unthreatening conservative listeners when, unbidden, they blurted out exactly what they weren’t supposed to say. Fitzgerald was appearing on Megyn Kelly’s Fox News show. McCarthy was talking to her colleague Sean Hannity. (McConnell is the exception. One of the party’s most sagacious presences, he knew perfectly well the impact of his words but didn’t bother dissembling. Nobody cares less about what you think of him than McConnell does.)

The politician’s natural instinct for ass-covering has been dulled in Republicans due to the polarized media climate—one in which they’re communicating conservative messages to conservative audiences through conservative media organs—and an absence of genuine electoral threats. Unlike their ideological opponents, Republicans aren’t particularly interested in making a case to Americans who fall outside their traditional constituencies. How bizarre it would be if Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe bragged to the press that restoring voting rights to felons, which he did last week, would disproportionately redound to Democrats’ benefit at the polls? Such an admission is hard to imagine because Democrats need to attract support from moderates as well as liberals, whites as well as blacks, the middle class as well as the poor. Even if they pursued political advantage as nakedly as Republicans (it could be argued that they do, though not by me), they’d have to conceal it with a lot of B.S. (much like then-Governor Martin O’Malley did when defending Maryland’s Rorschachian congressional districts).

But political doublespeak is precisely what Republican voters are sick of—especially those voters who have flocked to Donald Trump, who couldn’t concoct an excuse about voter fraud or state finance if he wanted to. While other Republicans were hiding behind the fig leaf of a bogus institutional precedent to explain why they wouldn’t hold hearings on President Obama’s Supreme Court nominee, Trump simply told the truth: that he didn’t want a liberal majority on the court, and Republican senators had the power to prevent it. So much simpler.