Why Do Republicans Keep Committing the “Kinsley Gaffe”?

The usual conservative arguments against granting statehood to Washington, D.C., hinge on studiously dry, procedural quibbles about amending the Constitution or worries that a D.C. state might exert undue influence on the federal government. But last week, in an interview with the Washington Post editorial board, GOP presidential candidate John Kasich admitted what his party won’t: that Republicans in Congress oppose representation for the District’s 660,000 residents because three-quarters of registered voters are Democrats. “[W]hat it really gets down to, if you want to be honest, is because they know that’s just more votes in the Democratic Party,” the Ohio governor said.

Michael Kinsley famously wrote, “A gaffe is when a politician tells the truth—some obvious truth he isn’t supposed to say.” These kinds of slips have become common for the GOP in the Obama era, most notably on the issue of voter ID laws. In 2012, the House majority leader of Pennsylvania claimed that the state’s restrictive legislation would “allow Governor Romney to win the state.” And a Republican congressman from Wisconsin gave the game away earlier this month. “I think Hillary Clinton is about the weakest candidate the Democrats have ever put up,” Rep. Glenn Grothman said. “And now we have photo ID, and I think photo ID is going to make a little bit of a difference as well.”

You can imagine Scott Walker smashing his bowl of Reagenesque jelly beans out of sheer frustration. After all, it’s pretty hard work to pass these laws with a straight face. The whole time, you’ve got experts reminding everyone that voter fraud doesn’t exist and former Republican staffers revealing the unconcealed glee with which you stripped the undeserving poor of the franchise. Then, once you’ve finally gotten your story straight, some loose-lipped jamoke comes along and says what everybody’s thinking?

Badger State Republicans seem to specialize in this kind of brazenness. In 2011, after conservative lawmakers in Wisconsin restricted collective bargaining for public employees, Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald acknowledged that the move was directly aimed at defunding Democrats’ political allies. “If we win this battle, and the money is not there under the auspices of the unions,” he said in a television interview, “certainly what you’re going to find is President Obama is going to have a much difficult, much more difficult time getting elected and winning the state of Wisconsin.”