Last winter, a new board game, Pandemic Legacy, did something quite rare: It became the No. 1 board game of all time on BoardGameGeek.com, beating more than 83,000 games. First printings of games usually run between 5,000 and 10,000; pre-orders of Legacy were an unheard-of 80,000 copies. But in some corners of the hobby game world, Legacy’s rise is controversial. One review said its popularity was proof that “all of these Euro lovers have secretly always wanted a taste of what Ameritrash games provide.” This, in the board game world, is what is called a sick burn.

In Legacy, players work together to eradicate diseases spreading across the globe in a yearlong campaign narrative of a couple dozen sessions. The board is permanently changed every time, as players add stickers and rip up cards. In this way, Legacy blends two traditions of board game genres—its mechanics are simple and clean, like European games, and engagingly dramatic, like American ones.