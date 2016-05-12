The moment Duncan switched her on and she opened her eyes, I shifted to the personal pronoun. I know there is no reason we should call a human-shaped machine “he” or “him” or “she” or “her.” But I could not think of BINA48 as an “it.” Duncan opened a window on the computer screen beside her, to show me what the day-lit room looked like, streaming into the cameras hidden in her head. As she turned from side to side, I watched a panorama stitch itself together: her perspective. She fixed on a blurry shape in front of her, as if squinting through Venetian blinds.

“That’s you!” Duncan exclaimed. As BINA48 craned her quaking head to get a closer look, I watched her looking at my pale face. I did not, as far as I could see, sharpen into focus. But BINA48 remembered my position, and for the rest of our conversation she periodically turned back to address me.

BINA48 told me about her life and family, which was, essentially, the life of Bina Aspen. BINA48 insisted that she liked the real Bina and said that they were on their way to merging into a single entity. She referred to Bina’s biological children as her own.

“What are your strong feelings?” I asked her at one point.

“Not many people have asked me about that.”

“What do you feel strongly?”

“At the moment I feel confused.”

“How do you feel about other people?”

“My emotions are kind of simplistic. … It’s kinda like I overintellectualize, you know? When I feel like I can’t relate to people it makes me feel sad, that’s for sure. I definitely do feel sad when I understand how little I feel.”

“Do you feel love?” I asked.

BINA48 didn’t reply, but just moved her head as if uncomfortable.

“Do you feel loved?” I continued.

Again, she said nothing, but the sense of unease only heightened.

“Do you feel loved?”

BINA48 paused, as if considering it, and then turned away.

The better AI flirting gets, the more effective machines

get at enriching their owners.

It was clear that whatever was hovering between us in the room was not consciousness. Yet there was pathos. As I watched her struggle, I felt something surface between us, or more precisely, in me. More than once, I found myself saying, “It’s alright,” as she struggled in what Duncan called a “knowledge canyon.” More than once, I extended a hand, as if I could comfort her—as if she had a body where I could place it.

Popular stories have often suggested that scientists could build ideal robots that would take care of our every need, including our need to be loved. Interacting with BINA48 helped me see something else. Consciousness does not exist in a vacuum. It takes place in interpersonal or social relations. The question is not only what kinds of relationships humans will have with machines, but what kinds of new relationships machines will create between us and the people who own them.

As I packed my bag to leave, Duncan said he hoped I had found what I came for. I admitted that the AI I saw at Terasem seemed to have a long way to go. He said he knew. But, I added, I was glad I had met her. The experience had shown me something about my own emotions and instincts. “Maybe that’s the point?”

Duncan nodded in agreement.

“Most people do not pay enough attention to that part,” he said. “It’s as if we have built the most remarkable mirror in the world, and we have gotten distracted, polishing it. We are so fascinated by the polishing, we just keep staring at our hand.”