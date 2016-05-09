I had introduced myself as an American researcher, which was only partially true, but Yu seemed to consider me with more suspicion than I warranted. He had asked me at dinner at the Pyongyang Koryo restaurant what my identity was, and why I was there. Much like in Shenyang, this state-run establishment employed young North Korean female servers. They were inevitably overly flirtatious, and the food was inevitably overpriced and drenched in MSG. There are believed to be 130 such restaurants around the world, about 100 of them in China. In Yanji, the young women at one of these places are so overworked that after closing they rush over to the nightclub at a nearby hotel for a shift of musical performance and cocktail waitressing with male customers whose Chinese yuan go straight to the North Korean regime. These women are reportedly housed in a dormitory, under constant watch, although with their families back home as hostage, it would be difficult to escape. (A recent incident in which 13 North Koreans defected to South Korea from a similar restaurant is an anomaly.) As the night wore on, the young women brought plastic floral bouquets to the men and urged them to come onstage, where they danced together holding hands in a daisy chain. Yu was on a first-name basis with many of the servers, who smiled at his bawdy jokes in that noncommittal way I have seen female workers in Pyongyang do with foreign men.

I repeated to Yu that I was a mere researcher, which I had hoped would make me seem harmless. There weren’t many women like me hanging around the area, and on several occasions, I had been mistaken for a spy, either for the United States or South Korea. I was afraid that he would clam up if he drew such a conclusion. After a few North Korean Daedonggang beers, Yu began to talk about himself, but always with caution. His specialty, he said, was luxury Japanese goods. He owned a wholesale license in Japan and was able to obtain items at a low cost, which he then sold at retail to a Chinese buyer, who marked them up and sold them to a broker from North Korea. Only the transaction between the Chinese and North Korean was illegal. “I get off scot-free,” he said smugly. When I asked him what kind of goods, he said mostly diamonds, watches, and cosmetics. SK II, the high-end Japanese brand, was in big demand, he said. “Face creams cost $200 a bottle and get sold out each time. Those wives of the party leaders are crazy about Japanese stuff and can never have enough.”

I always looked for a chance to press Yu for details about his business, but when we met it was usually with one of his cronies, including a man called Boss Guk, a tall, bulky 43-year-old who claimed to be ethnic Chinese, born and raised in North Korea. One afternoon, when Guk went off to get us coffee, Yu said to me in a whisper, “Be careful what you say before that guy. He’s not like us. He’s Chinese!” That put a damper on any possibility of an open conversation, and I wondered if it was Yu’s way of discouraging me from asking questions.