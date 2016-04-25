Lessons for Critics. The immediate observation is that the accident has produced about 100 prompt deaths and may eventually be judged responsible for as many as a few hundred more. Evacuation was necessary to keep the casualties this low. Richard Wilson, a physicist at Harvard University and the chairman of last year’s American Physical Society panel on severe nuclear accidents, points out: “They evacuated probably everyone within 10 miles downwind, and if you look at our emergency planning regulations, they say: evacuate people 12 miles downwind. The Russians . . . probably got them out in time, so the number of prompt deaths in that area would not be particularly big.” This is not to say that Chernobyl was the worst accident that could possibly happen. A little applied stupidity can make almost any situation worse. But it is an excellent sample of a true nuclear disaster: events were for a time completely beyond control; a gas explosion occurred, and the reactor core melted down; the release of radioactivity was very large. The accident occurred in a populous area, close to a major city. In spite of all that, the fatalities are in the hundreds, not the thousands, certainly not the tens of thousands. This is indeed a disaster, and the victims deserve all the sympathy and assistance we can manage (most of the press coverage focused on Soviet secrecy and American tourists). But it is not the cataclysm some have predicted.

One can argue that an accident of precisely this kind would be much less likely in the United States. Reactor safety procedures here are more rigorous than in the Soviet Union, and we have only one reactor like Chernobyl No. 4. Such graphite-moderated reactors are inherently more dangerous than the light water reactors (LWRs) that make up the bulk of the commercial nuclear industry in this country. Our only graphite model is the N-Reactor at Hanford, Washington, operated by the defense materials complex of the Department of Energy to produce materials for nuclear weapons. The containment features of the Chernobyl reactor are rudimentary compared with U.S. power reactor requirements and were not part of the reactor’s basic design. Perhaps most important, the Chernobyl plant has what is known as a “positive reactivity coefficient” (the nuclear reaction increases as the production of power increases), which seriously aggravates control of internal problems; no U.S. reactors have positive coefficients.

But the dominant fact of Chernobyl is that we now have empirical evidence on the scope of a real reactor disaster, and its dominant characteristic is hundreds of fatalities. Such an accident is comparable in scale to other disasters whose risks society has judged acceptable. It would be irrational to compare the casualties to those caused, say, by the Mexican earthquake, whose occurrence is an unfortunate condition of life there. But it is reasonable to compare them to the results of a major airplane crash, whose occasional occurrence is a condition of our society. A crash that kills 350 people does not produce serious exhortations from public leaders to stop commercial airplane flights. Rather, it produces a demand that the cause of the accident be discovered, and that, if possible, no one be placed in further risk of such a crash.