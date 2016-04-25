Lessons for Advocates. Reactor accidents must now be acknowledged to be serious possibilities threatening the lives of large numbers of people. Even those advocates who cannot conceive of an American Chernobyl must recognize that the American people cannot be persuaded to join that confidence. The object lesson is too large and too real. Whatever you think about the safety of the current LWRs, they are going to have to be improved before the nuclear power industry in the United States can possibly be revitalized.

Of course, the industry has other serious problems, principally economic ones. Even when oil was cheap, nuclear reactors used to appear cheaper to utilities in the long run, and in the late 1960s they were cheaper. But then safety concerns (manifested in licensing delays and legal challenges from critics) stretched construction times from under five years to ten years or more; high interest rates paid over these periods raised the costs of plants by 40 to 50 percent; and the uncertainties of licensing time made the economics of the investment difficult to calculate. U.S. reactors and their safety processes have not been standardized. Partly because of this, they deliver on average to 55 percent of their operating capacity factor. This is close to the worst record in the world (Swiss, Finnish, and Belgian reactors deliver nearly 90 percent of capacity). Lack of standardization makes licensing more difficult and results in expensive engineering and technical services (now two-thirds of the construction costs) at each construction site.

By contrast, the naval reactors that power our nuclear submarines are built to strict design standards and have an exemplary record of safety (and of cost and schedule; the cost of the rest of the submarines has escalated). The U.S. naval reactors provide an empirical proof that nuclear reactors can be made to operate safely, just as Chernobyl demonstrates that commercial reactors can be dangerous. Naval reactors operate at very close quarters with their populations, yet no significant accidents—with or without casualties—have ever occurred in our Navy (there is some evidence of a Soviet naval reactor accident, unconfirmed of course). On the other hand, naval reactors don’t have to be economically efficient and don’t have to deliver power levels anywhere near the ones required of commercial reactors. LWRs grew out of the naval reactor program in the ’50s, but there never seemed a strong enough reason to submit the commercial reactors to the rigorous controls applied to the design, construction, and operation of the naval ones. Now there is.

Some advocates and friendly critics of nuclear power maintain that the way out of ht e current economic-safety-public relations dilemma is to develop a new kind of commercial reactor that is inherently safe, that even in principle can’t have an accident that leads to a meltdown or a release of radioactivity. Even if such a reactor were developed, there would be a terrific problem convincing the American public it met those criteria. That kind of absolute confidence in technical infallibility is getting very difficult to inspire. But even aside from public suspicions, the inherently safe reactor has two problems: it means starting over in development, commercialization, and licensing, all long processes; and it probably means dealing with reactors whose power production is limited.

A more realistic approach is to undertake a serious reevaluation, improvement, and standardization of the existing LWR. The government could conduct a major program in focused safety and design research to produce a single new standard design for a significantly safer LWR. This is, in fact, the general direction in which the Department of Energy research programs have been headed for the past few years, but the effort is far short of a national commitment that would address both the technical and public acceptability problems. The model that emerged would make construction times shorter and construction processes cheaper; it would simplify licensing so that procedures could be rapid, efficient, and relatively free of political maneuvering; and it would help solve the capacity-factor problem in operating costs. Most important, it would be credibly safer.

The utilities should be made part of this process, not only to establish their commitment but also to make use of their operating experience and their requirements for size, operability, and cost. Critics of the industry should participate as well, to ensure that the full range of potential problems has been recognized and dealt with.

It may be naive to suggest today that this is one problem that only the federal government can deal with. But the situation is clear: the public is deeply concerned, and with good reason; the necessity for a safe nuclear power option in the future (20 or 30 years from now) is manifest in virtually all current analyses; the utilities and nuclear construction industry are financially and politically incapable of changing the situation; and the ideologically motivated fraction of the critics (to whom nuclear power and nuclear weapons are indistinguishable) is politically adept and intractable. A government-sponsored development program to cut through this fearful knot could be established immediately and run for five years for less than the cost of replacing ht e shuttle Challenger. Surely it is as justifiably a government responsibility as a new shuttle.

The great difficulty with such a solution is not that it involves government action (the government has always sponsored some reactor R&D) but that it isn’t exciting. No big new technology for the advocates, no political crisis for the critics, no quick fix for the utilities, no appearances on ABC’s “Nightline” for anybody. But after a decade and a half of taking the energy problem seriously, it’s time we got around to mature attitudes toward solutions.