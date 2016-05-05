Fluxfilm No. 4 (lesbian)

When I take a walk on the bridge with my dead

cat in my arms, people say strange things to me.

They show unprecedented interest; they must feel

certain urges at the sight of a dead thing.

When I approach, mirrors crack and coats rip. Beds

fall apart, and bookcases topple. When I approach,

motorcycles fall over, canned meat cracks, and

plastic bags fly away. Cement becomes rice

pudding, the sun hides in the river’s womb. When I

approach, things run away.

A writer has his hands deep in his pockets, pulling

out his machine guns and rifles. Now the four-

eyes who wears glasses without lenses is aiming

straight into my pupil. The guy with prosthetic legs

pretends to want to shake my hand but trips me

instead. I am strangled by his neckties. And I know

that the guy dozing off on the bench, next to the

dog, is wiretapping me, tailing me. He is plotting to

make love to my dead body.

A knife sweeps the guts off the cutting board, and

people push me off the bridge. They blackmail

me about the emails I sent about whether or not

to show my black and white 16mm film I shot at

my sister’s apartment. How could a film be such a

threat to those who only eat things that are safely

dead, who put spotlights on the dead and make

special features, people with such ordinary taste?



Translated by Jiyoon Lee, Johannes Göransson, and Don Mee Choi