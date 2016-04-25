The NBA playoffs just got a little less Steph Curry.

Curry underwent an MRI for his injured right knee on Monday and the results are good, but not too good. The MRI revealed no structural damage, but Curry does have a Grade 1 sprain of his right knee, which means he will miss at least two weeks.

Thankfully, the NBA playoffs last forever. If the Golden State Warriors dispatch the Houston Rockets on Wednesday night, they’ll have quite a bit of time off before taking on the winner of the Los Angeles Clippers-Portland Trail Blazers series in the second round, which probably won’t start until the following week.

