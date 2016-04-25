Which Game of Thrones character will die next?

(This piece is made of spoilers, or things that might be spoilers.) One of the increasingly few pleasures of reading George R.R. Martin’s A Song of Ice and Fire was that you knew who died before people who only watched the show did. It was fun! But although Winter still hasn’t come to most of Westeros (hurry up, Winter!), it has come to book readers, who can no longer feel so smug. Now anyone can die at any time. And we don’t know who will die!

With that in mind, this is the first in a series of blog posts that will run throughout the season guessing which characters will die next, in order of how likely it is that they will die. But first, let’s remember the fallen.

Last week’s casualties, in order of how good they were as characters: Areo Hotah, the 11 Bolton dudes that Brienne wrecked, Doran Martell, Trystane “The Makeout King of Westeros” Martell.