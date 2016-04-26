Painted Out of Government Art

Congressman David Ross Obey, by Dennis Fritz, 2005. Collection of the U.S. House of Representatives

Looking through the House and Senate portrait collections, you’ll find a wealth of white legislators in ill-fitting suits posing awkwardly among symbolic objects: dogs, children, clocks, gavels, and flags—lots of flags. The portrait of Representative Dave Obey (D-WI), completed in 2005 (six years before his 2011 retirement), is so crowded with allusions that it resembles an inanimate haunting: a set of books, remnants of a mirror, the state of Wisconsin, and a ghostly portrait of the state’s beloved governor and senator Robert La Follette float alongside the congressman. If this was the first portrait that you saw from the congressional collection, you might agree with Senator Cassidy that the endeavor to memorialize congressmen in oil paintings is a complete waste of money.

Congressman Barney Frank, by Jon R. Friedman, 2013. Collection of the U.S. House of Representatives

But dig a little deeper, and you’ll find images that could never have existed without the medium. In his portrait, Representative Barney Frank (D-MA) sits in front of both an American flag and a gay pride flag, brusquely gesturing at someone behind the viewer. His desk is a mess of newspapers and bills, although the directories from his Congressional terms stand neatly in the middle. Still closeted when he began his first term in the House, Frank overcame a public outing and prostitution scandal, won re-election, and continued to serve as a congressman for over 20 years. The portrait was completed in 2013, the same year as Frank’s retirement. The inclusion of the pride flag symbolizes more than Frank’s support for gay rights; it represents his personal struggles as well.

But if you’re not a white man, gay or straight, good luck getting a portrait painted before you die. The first Asian American in congress, Dalip Singh Saund (D-CA), served as a representative for four years until a stroke ended his political career in 1962. Saund had come to the U.S. by way of Ellis Island and earned both a M.A. and PhD in mathematics from the University of California-Berkeley. He was instrumental in the fight to allow South Asians to become naturalized citizens; Saund himself did not become a citizen until 1949. Saund died in 1973, but his portrait wasn’t commissioned until 2007, over 40 years later, and it shows him standing in the Capitol rotunda, bordered by the places and people that influenced his career: India, California, Gandhi, and Lincoln.