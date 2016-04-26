Painted Out of Government Art

In the halls of the U.S. Capitol hangs a portrait of Shirley Chisholm, the first African-American woman elected to Congress, and the first woman, and major-party black candidate, to run for President. Chisholm represented New York’s 12th congressional district in the House for nearly 15 years; previously she had served in the New York State assembly, where she was only the second woman of color to do so. Known as “Fighting Shirley,” the portrait shows her as nothing less than fearless: Chisholm stands in the middle of the frame in her signature horn-rim glasses and a brocade coat, arms crossed as she towers over the U.S. Capitol, a clear blue sky behind her. Painted by Kadir Nelson, the artist responsible for the artwork on the cover of Drake’s 2013 album Nothing Was the Same, it’s hard to imagine that Chisholm wouldn’t have approved. However, we’ll never know what Chisholm thought of her official portrait; she died in 2005, four years before the painting was unveiled.

Oil portraits like Chisholm’s are usually reserved for Speakers of the House, committee chairs, and other federal leadership positions—Former Defense Secretary Leon Panetta unveiled a portrait last year that included his dog to represent loyalty—but the History, Art & Archives department of the U.S. House has previously held competitions for portrait artists to paint the images of the women and people of color who have been historically underrepresented in government—and thus, underrepresented in the House portrait collection.

Congresswoman Shirley Anita Chisholm, by Kadir Nelson, 2008. Collection of the U.S. House of Representatives

Other branches of the U.S. government are also now realizing that it’s time to recognize these underrepresented patriots. Last week, Treasury Secretary Jack Lew announced plans to add Harriet Tubman, Susan B. Anthony, Sojourner Truth, Eleanor Roosevelt, Martin Luther King Jr., and other suffragists and civil rights leaders to multiple U.S. bills. The announcement is historic: It marks the first time a woman or person of color will appear on a bill that is routinely used—Anthony has already appeared on the dollar coin, and so has Lewis and Clark guide Sacagawea—but while the Treasury clearly has the budget to implement these kinds of revolutionary redesigns, the House Art department will no longer have the same option.

Last February, after adding temporary bans on federal funding for oil paintings to each annual budget since 2014, Senator Bill Cassidy (R-LA) finally succeeded in enacting a permanent ban on using federal money for official portraits. His bill, the Eliminating Government-funded Oil-painting Act—known by its intentional acronym, the EGO Act—is based on the belief that taxpayer money should not be spent on superfluous artwork to commemorate service to the federal government. “In response to lavish spending on portraits for government Officials,” the bill enumerates various offenses: