The Metamorphoses of Marie NDiaye

The book is less a linear story than a corpus of memories connected by chance, omission, and happenstance.

In this way, Ladivine—like rest of NDiaye’s œuvre—is perfectly suited to the disjointed ethos of contemporary Francophone literature. But whereas her compatriots Michel Houellebecq and Jean-Philippe Toussaint create characters who seem unreal or flat in order to focus their attention on ideas and theories, NDiaye’s women (and she almost always writes about women) are so psychologically rich that their ever-roving minds are more the story than the unreal worlds in which they move. From her ghostly first novel, published when NDiaye was just 17, to her Prix Goncourt–winning Three Strong Women, mystery and uncertainty have proven integral to her style. Names and facial features become malleable, and identities resist any degree of stability. People within Self-Portrait in Green, for example, insist that they do (or don’t) know each other, despite evidence to the contrary. And in Ladivine, when deaths occur they are handled so obliquely that it takes a second or third reading to understand exactly when and how somebody moved from one realm to the next.

Yet her novels undeniably belong to a tradition of literary realism, which can be seen in the way autobiography firmly anchors her works. She is the daughter of a French mother and a Senegalese father she barely knows, and married to a white Frenchman. Her Senegalese last name (which she prefers to be spelled with two capital letters, and pronounced “en-dee-ie”) belies her thoroughly French upbringing; she was raised an hour south of Paris, and confessed in a 2009 interview with Le Monde that she had only spent three weeks of her life in Africa, two of them in Senegal, and that she felt “wholly foreign” to the continent. NDiaye’s novels frequently feature biracial couples, absent or distant fathers, and strained filial relationships. Her characters often feel ill at ease within their communities, and struggle with doubts that they are not who they believe or wish themselves to be.

LADIVINE by Marie NDiaye Knopf, 352 pp., $26.95

All of this is apparent in Ladivine, as Clarisse steps in and out of her life as Malinka Sylla—her mother’s daughter, somebody who never fully escaped the poverty of her small-town past. When she first prepares for her regular visit with her mother, we see Clarisse push her present life as a successful waitress and wife, polished and poised, back into the recesses of her mind. The trip lasts less than a day, but it is enough to reveal the immense amount of effort required to ensure that her primordial self never impinges upon the sophisticated persona she has so carefully crafted for herself. She takes such care not to be noticed, we learn, that she ultimately married a man whose main attraction lies in being as handsome as he is incurious.