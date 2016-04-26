The Metamorphoses of Marie NDiaye

LADIVINE by Marie NDiaye Knopf, 352 pp., $26.95

All of this is apparent in Ladivine, as Clarisse steps in and out of her life as Malinka Sylla—her mother’s daughter, somebody who never fully escaped the poverty of her small-town past. When she first prepares for her regular visit with her mother, we see Clarisse push her present life as a successful waitress and wife, polished and poised, back into the recesses of her mind. The trip lasts less than a day, but it is enough to reveal the immense amount of effort required to ensure that her primordial self never impinges upon the sophisticated persona she has so carefully crafted for herself. She takes such care not to be noticed, we learn, that she ultimately married a man whose main attraction lies in being as handsome as he is incurious.

NDiaye’s readers are forced to endure this same emotional distance, as Ladivine’s prose, brought into exacting English by her frequent translator Jordan Stump, insistently refuses them full access to her characters. Gustave Flaubert is widely celebrated for fully exploiting the technique of free indirect discourse. By eschewing such phrases as “he thought” or “she wondered,” free indirect discourse submerges readers directly into a speaker’s mind, and establishes a beautiful middle ground between the cold impersonality of third-person narration and the feverish proximity of first-person narration. But Ladivine rejects this convention, accentuating the character’s otherness: “She saw herself sobbing in the armchair, she thought herself mediocre, she thought herself an ordinary woman and a heavy-handed actress like her mother. ...” NDiaye’s refusal to immerse us within her characters’ minds makes it seem as if something crucial is being withheld, as if we are continually being presented with mere veneers—a sensation at odds with the sheer amount of attention NDiaye devotes to thoughts, feelings, and impulses.

To break through these surfaces, NDiaye moves from the realm of the realistic to the outright fantastic. Her women wander through Bordeaux and Berlin, every street meticulously name-checked, but in Ladivine’s longest section, the daughter Ladivine Rivière goes on vacation with her husband and their two children to a frustratingly indeterminate English-speaking place outside Europe. Tantalizing hints refuse to resolve into a specific country or even continent, and sequences of events bring into question the reality of the trip. The family has arrived only to find their luggage lost by their airline, but later on they see their clothes set out for sale along the road—both the clothes they packed, and clothes they very decisively didn’t. “She knew she’d left those two things in her dresser in Berlin, the pants because they showed dirt, the blouse because it was corduroy and unsuitably warm. She felt her cheeks and brow redden in embarrassment, in perplexity, and also, odd even to her, in fear.” This experience, like so many other scenarios NDiaye conjures up, forces readers to ask the questions the philosopher Tzvetan Todorov does of fantastic narratives: Did that really happen? Did I understand it right?

But these questions are not easy to answer. Ladivine Rivière, unnerved, insists that those are not their clothes and that nothing is wrong, knowing all the while that she is lying to her children. Similarly, when her husband seems to have killed an intruder into the family’s hotel room, they can see blood stains on the concrete outside the hotel—but then, later, they are shaken when they are served dinner by the same man. In a book filled with many deaths and losses, this invocation of the fantastic offer some possibility of recovery or redemption—but in such a way that the characters question their sanity and their reality.

The three protagonists in NDiaye’s previous book, Three Strong Woman, seemed to have been transformed into birds as a form of escape. But in Ladivine, the transformation is canine in nature. Ladivine Sylla comes to be certain that her daughter Clarisse has taken on a wild dog’s pelt, whereas the daughter of Ladivine Rivière barely questions her mother returning from a mysterious disappearance as a watchful dog. With these transformations—if these transformations did indeed happen, if these transformations have indeed been understood right—the Cinderella story is inverted: The women can go from false finery and false familiarity to true sentiment.