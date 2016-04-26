Donald Trump is already done acting “presidential.”

A week ago, Donald Trump won New York with massive margins and then, in his victory speech, called Ted Cruz “Senator Cruz” instead of “Lyin’ Ted.” Practically every pundit on TV lost it. This was a new Donald Trump, they said. A more presidential Trump. A general election Trump. Later that week, reports emerged that Paul Manafort, who had recently usurped Corey Lewandowski as Trump’s right-hand man, had been pushing Trump to be kindler, gentler, and more presidential.

It didn’t take. Trump was back to calling Cruz “Lyin’ Ted” the day after New York voted. A few days later he whined, “My wife tells me to be more presidential, my daughter tells me to be more presidential, and Paul Manafort and Corey (Lewandowski) and a lot of them say, ‘Be more presidential,’ and now people are starting to say, ‘You know, look what got you here.’” In this case, “people” seems to be a stand-in for “Donald Trump,” but at any rate it seems like his “presidential” turn is over.