Will Prince’s Music Become More Accessible After His Death?

It seems only a few years ago that he performed in concerts with the word “slave” written on his face. Partly as an act of protest, he also changed his name to an unpronounceable symbol, causing people to refer to him as “the artist formerly known as Prince.”

In the past few years, the singer remained reluctant to work with internet streaming platforms. Today, his music remains largely unavailable on Spotify and Apple Music. A rare exception is Jay Z’s Tidal, which released his HITnRUN albums.

Commentators have been quick to discuss Prince’s positions on intellectual property rights and the music business. Yet, few have explored whether Prince’s music will become more readily available after his death.