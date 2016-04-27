Bernie knows he can’t win.

But he still hopes his movement will. Tuesday was a bad night for Sanders. Despite winning Rhode Island and remaining surprisingly competitive in Connecticut, he lost the two biggest states, Maryland and Pennsylvania, and also Delaware. The delegate math is looking increasingly grim, there are precious few contests left, and the campaign has said it will reassesses its path forward.

Sanders pledged to press on to the convention in his forty-plus-minute speech. But though he spoke of delegates and his potential to beat Trump, those appeals received much less airtime than the policies buttressing his revolution. At times, the speech almost seemed valedictory.

Throughout the campaign, Sanders has battled arguments that he has no chance of winning. Now, his party will have to confront what his tangible successes mean.