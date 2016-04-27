Remember when Ted Cruz won Wisconsin and everyone thought he had momentum?

In early April, the Texas Senator looked like he was ascendant: The dump Trump PACs were reenergized, and donors started looking at him with a friendlier eye.

But then Cruz lost the New York primary, and seems to have finished behind John Kasich in most of the Acela states tonight. Around 8:45pm Tuesday, the Associated Press was predicting that Cruz had finished third behind both Trump and Kasich in Connecticut, Delaware, and Rhode Island.