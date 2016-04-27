Does Ted Cruz know what basketball is?

Indiana is a basketball state. Somebody clearly told that to Ted Cruz, who appeared today in the gym where Hoosiers was filmed, but they may have neglected to explain to him what basketball actually is.

Cruz loves theatrics, so at his “We got our asses kicked tonight but we still got this” speech he tried to act out a scene from the movie, in which Coach Gene Hackman measures the hoops to show his players that they can win anywhere, not just at home. But Ted Cruz called the rim (which you can also call the hoop or the basket or lots of other things) the “basketball ring,” which is something that no one has ever called it in the sport’s glorious history.

Did #TedCruz just call it a "basketball ring"? While trying to recreate a scene from #Hoosiers? pic.twitter.com/wPdDLpPNRr — Daniel Altman (@dbaltman) April 26, 2016

(H/T The Big Lead)

